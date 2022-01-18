FC Goa lodges formal complaint against refereeing in ISL

FC Goa has lodged a formal complaint with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) Referees’ Dept regarding the standard of refereeing in the Indian Super League (ISL) and has sought clarification for certain decisions that were made during the club’s games against Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United that were played earlier this month.

The club has sought clarity over several decisions over these two games, including the invalidation of a goal against NorthEast United in its last game which would have placed the team a goal ahead in the game with 10 minutes to play. The team has also sought clarity on the decision to not award the team a penalty against Kerala Blasters and instead yellow card Jorge Ortiz for simulation when clear contact was made and the player was impeded while attempting to get into a goal scoring position.

Speaking on the matter, FC Goa’s director of football Ravi Puskur stated, “We’re pained and disappointed with the standard of refereeing that the team has been subjected to. We’ve held the referees in the highest esteem and have always accounted for a margin of error on tight calls. However, since the turn of the year, there have been two clear cut decisions in two different games that indicate the standard of decision making demonstrated was below the required and desired standards of professional football.

"It has clearly had an adverse effect on our points tally in the season so far and we owe it to our players, staff and our fans to seek an explanation on the same. We await to hear back on the response from the referees dept."