Indian Super League partners with OneFootball to expand its global footprint

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) today announced a worldwide partnership with German football media company OneFootball to broadcast the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) to over 200 countries across the globe.

Starting season 2021-22, fans will be able to catch the action of India's premier football league with live matches and highlights being made available, free-to-air, on the OneFootball platform, accessed by upwards of 100 million monthly active users internationally.

"We are pleased to partner with OneFootball bringing another power-packed season of Hero ISL to fans worldwide. Hero Indian Super League has consistently engaged with the young audience, creating an intrigued base of fans across the globe," an ISL spokesperson said.

The partnership further increases ISL's growing global appeal especially amongst millennials.

All live and on-demand match action will be available on smartphone and tablet via the OneFootball App (iOS/Android, incl. Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast) as well as on desktop via the OneFootball Website.

Nikolaus von Doetinchem, Vice-President OTT & Media Rights OneFootball said,“The Hero Indian Super League is a young and rapidly growing competition. OneFootball will be the place for Indian football fans around the world to watch their teams from back home and for a larger international audience to discover ISL for the first time."