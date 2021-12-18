ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC Predicted XI

Chennaiyin FC will host Odisha FC in Match 33 of the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Goa on Saturday.

Both the sides come into the game with losses, but Bandovic will look to continue his team’s impressive defensive performance against an attacking Odisha FC, with Jonathas Cristian back in the squad. Chennaiyin may have to tackle the issues of fatigue, playing its second game in four days.

Odisha and Chennaiyin sit on the table with a single point difference and win for either will help it climb into the top four.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Ariel Borysiuk, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Vladimir Koman, Anirudh Thapa (C), Edwin Vanspaul and Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Kamaljit Singh (GK); Henry Antonay, Hector Rodas, Victor Mongil, Lalruatthara; Vinit Rai (C), Thoiba Singh; Jerry Mawihminthanga, Javier Hernandez, Nandha Sekar; Jonathas Cristian