ISL 2021-22: Chima's goal powers Jamshedpur FC to 1-0 win over FC Goa

Daniel Chima Chukwu rewarded Jamshedpur FC for signing him in the January transfer window from SC East Bengal as he scored the team's match-winner against FC Goa in the Indian Super League at Bambolim on Friday.

However, Chukwu appeared to be offside when he got the long pass from the right from Laldinliana Renthlei in the 49 minute. The Nigerian raced into the box with a defender hot on his heels and produced a sliding shot that kissed the goalkeeper Naveen Kumar's fingers as it went home.

AS IT HAPPENED | ISL 2021-22 Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa LIVE: Chima's goal keeps the score JFC 1-0 FCG

The 1-0 victory, Jamshedpur's sixth from 12 games, helped the side jump over Kerala Blasters and take the second rung in the 11-team league with 22 points while Goa stayed at the ninth spot with 14 points from 14 matches.

It was a day when Goa dominated the match and created plenty of chances but the team was very unlucky. Thrice the Goan stars hit the crossbar and players like Airam Cabrera and Edu Bedia were left holding their heads in disappointment.

One expected Jamshedpur, which was playing after a two-week break forced by COVID issues, to be a bit rusty but its defence and goalkeeper T.P. Rehenesh stayed strong and confident. Rehenesh pulled off some smart saves, midway through the first half and in the next, and walked away with the hero of the match award.

The result: Jamshedpur FC 1 (Daniel Chima Chukwu 49) bt FC Goa 0.