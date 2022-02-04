ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur challenge for Bengaluru FC

Bengaluru FC (BFC), on an eight-game unbeaten streak, takes on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) at the GMC Athletic Stadium (Bambolim) in the Indian Super League on Saturday.

BFC will have it tough against JFC, which has won its last three encounters.

“Jamshedpur is a very good physical team with a lot of quality players. They have added a new striker in (Daniel) Chima, who brings a lot of speed and can score goals,” BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli said on Friday.

BFC was locked in a goalless draw against Jamshedpur in the reverse fixture. BFC will be without the services of Congolese striker Prince Ibara, who is suspended after picking up his fourth yellow card of the season.

JFC’s solid defence will be tough to crack. The side has kept a clean sheet in its last two games, and has only conceded four goals in six previous matches.