ISL 2021-22: Confident Hyderabad takes on struggling NorthEast United

With two wins and a draw from four games, Hyderabad FC has got off to a good start in this season of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22). Its rival on Monday, NorthEast United, on the other hand, is going through a tough phase, having lost three of its five matches.

The Highlanders have only won one of those games and have drawn one. Thus they are on four points and lying in the ninth spot, placed above only Bengaluru FC and East Bengal in the 11-team league. Hyderabad, with seven points, is in the fifth position.

Hyderabad will come into the game high on confidence after having defeated Bengaluru FC in its last match. The lone goal in the game came from Bartholomew Ogbeche, which was his third goal in as many games. Hyderabad will hope the Nigerian striker continues with his early-season form.

Coach Manolo Marquez indicated that Hyderabad would not take NorthEast lightly. “They played a good game and did not deserve to lose against Odisha,” he said. “This game will be difficult for us. Every team can beat the other team (in the ISL).”

NorthEast’s assistant coach Alison Kharsyntiew expressed confidence that his boys would bounce back. “We played very well in the last game (against Odisha) but we could not do well in the final third,” he said. “The players are mentally very strong and they will bounce back.”