Kerala Blasters's Albino Gomes ruled out indefinitely due to injury

Kerala Blasters FC goalkeeper Albino Gomes has been ruled out of action for an indefinite period after sustaining an injury during the last home match against Odisha FC on Sunday. The shot-stopper was replaced by Prabhsukhan Gill.

"Albino sustained an injury to his previously operated knee. At the moment, the severity and time loss is uncertain. He will be sent for a thorough examination and scan once the swelling subsides," Kerala Blasters said in a statement.

"The club extends its full support to Albino. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back."