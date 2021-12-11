ISL 2021-22 ISL 2021-22 Kerala Blasters's Albino Gomes ruled out indefinitely due to injury Kerala Blasters FC goalkeeper Albino Gomes has been ruled out of action for an indefinite period after sustaining an injury during the last home match against Odisha FC on Sunday. Team Sportstar 11 December, 2021 13:12 IST Kerala Blasters FC goalkeeper Albino Gomes. - ISL/SPORTZPICS Team Sportstar 11 December, 2021 13:12 IST Kerala Blasters FC goalkeeper Albino Gomes has been ruled out of action for an indefinite period after sustaining an injury during the last home match against Odisha FC on Sunday. The shot-stopper was replaced by Prabhsukhan Gill."Albino sustained an injury to his previously operated knee. At the moment, the severity and time loss is uncertain. He will be sent for a thorough examination and scan once the swelling subsides," Kerala Blasters said in a statement."The club extends its full support to Albino. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing him back." Visit our ISL 2020-21 microsite for more stories. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :