ISL 2021-22: Coach in focus as ATK Mohun Bagan takes on FC Goa

Wednesday’s ISL clash at Jawaharlal Stadium in Fatorda will witness an unusual scene outside the playing field as Juan Ferrando will be giving directions to his players against a team that he had been in charge of till less than a fortnight ago.

Ferrando, who left FC Goa to join ATK Mohun Bagan, would certainly want to take full points off his former team. Meanwhile, the man who replaced him at Goa, Derrick Pereira, will be determined to deny him that pleasure.



He had a decent start to his new job a few days ago, as Goa drew 1-1 with Odisha, extending its unbeaten run to four matches. The side is placed eighth in the table with eight points from seven games.

READ | ISL 2021: SC East Bengal parts ways with Manuel Diaz

ATK Mohun Bagan, which has three points more from the same number of games, is fifth. It should be in a confident frame of mind too, having just beaten NorthEast United 3-2. It was Ferrando's first game, having taken over the reins from Antonio Lopez Habas.



He admitted it was difficult to explain his feelings ahead of the match. “Now it is important for me to focus on (my new club),” he said. “And I wish all the best to FC Goa.”



Goa’s coach said his team would stick to its style against ATK Mohun Bagan. “We will put pressure on them and try to create opportunities,” said Pereira.