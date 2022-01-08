News

ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC postponed after one ATKMB player tests positive for COVID-19

The Indian Super League fixture between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled for Saturday has been postponed after one of the Mariners' players tested positive for COVID-19.

08 January, 2022 14:43 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indian Super League fixture between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled for Saturday has been postponed after one of the Mariners' players tested positive for COVID-19.

ATK Mohun Bagan tweeted, "Hero Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled to be played today, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date."

 

It added, "The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team after a ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for Covid-19."

