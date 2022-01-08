ISL 2021-22 News News ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC postponed after one ATKMB player tests positive for COVID-19 The Indian Super League fixture between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled for Saturday has been postponed after one of the Mariners' players tested positive for COVID-19. Team Sportstar 08 January, 2022 14:43 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Indian Super League fixture between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled for Saturday has been postponed after one of the Mariners' players tested positive for COVID-19. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 08 January, 2022 14:43 IST The Indian Super League fixture between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled for Saturday has been postponed after one of the Mariners' players tested positive for COVID-19.ATK Mohun Bagan tweeted, "Hero Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled to be played today, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date." LEAGUE STATEMENTHero Indian Super League (ISL) has decided to postpone Match No. 53 between ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC scheduled to be played today, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at PJN Stadium in Fatorda. The League will look to reschedule the fixture to a later date. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/UllSfAeRxW— ATK Mohun Bagan FC (@atkmohunbaganfc) January 8, 2022 It added, "The decision has been taken in consultation with the League's medical team after a ATK Mohun Bagan player tested positive for Covid-19." Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :