ISL 2021-22 News News ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC signs defender Mohammad Sajid Dhot The 24-year-old Sajid has played 23 matches in ISL so far representing Odisha FC and Delhi Dynamos in four seasons. Team Sportstar 02 January, 2022 16:32 IST FILE PHOTO: Mohammad Sajid Dhot. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 02 January, 2022 16:32 IST Defender Mohammad Sajid Dhot has made a permanent move to Chennaiyin FC in the January transfer window. He will be joining the Chennai-based side with immediate effect.The 24-year-old Sajid has played 23 matches in ISL so far representing Odisha FC and Delhi Dynamos in four seasons. He had also represented DSK Shivajians in the I-League. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :