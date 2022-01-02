News

ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC signs defender Mohammad Sajid Dhot

The 24-year-old Sajid has played 23 matches in ISL so far representing Odisha FC and Delhi Dynamos in four seasons.

02 January, 2022 16:32 IST

FILE PHOTO: Mohammad Sajid Dhot.   -  SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Defender Mohammad Sajid Dhot has made a permanent move to Chennaiyin FC in the January transfer window. He will be joining the Chennai-based side with immediate effect.

