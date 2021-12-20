FC Goa DoF: Disappointed to be kept in the dark about Ferrando's desire to leave club

Indian Super League's (ISL) FC Goa confirmed on that Juan Ferrando has stepped down as the head coach of the club paving his move to ATK Mohun Bagan.

Ferrando triggered his release clause on Sunday to take over the vacant head coach position at ATK Mohun Bagan, after it parted ways with Antonio Lopez Habas on Saturday.

Speaking on Ferrando’s departure, Director of Football, Ravi Puskur said, “We’re very disappointed to lose Juan. His decision to leave the club was rather unexpected and came as a surprise, particularly at this juncture of the season, where we are in the middle of the season.

Goa is currently eighth on the league table after six matches and faces Odisha FC next on Friday. Assistant coach Clifford Miranda will take interim charge of the first team.

“We’re particularly disappointed that we were kept in the dark until yesterday morning where he communicated his desire to leave the club. However, once he stated his stance and the release clause was activated, we were left with little alternative. I wish Juan the best for his future.”

After joining Goa in 2020, Ferrando guided the Gaurs to the semifinals of the ISL and was also in charge of the club during its maiden continental voyage in the AFC Champions League, where it finished third in Group E.

He also led the club to Durand Cup success in October.