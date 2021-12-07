ISL 2021-22: FC Goa gets the better of SC East Bengal in seven-goal thriller

FC Goa picked up its first win of the Indian Super League season (ISL 2021-22) by beating SC East Bengal 4-3 in a match that saw fortune switching sides every other minute.



The Gaurs enjoyed the initial advantage with a better exchange of passes in midfield and found the lead in the 14th minute off a rasping pile-driver from Alberto Noguera. Goa could well have doubled its lead in the 17th but Jorge Ortiz strangely sent his attempt wide off an open goal.

This allowed SC East Bengal to claw back into the game and Antonio Perosevic bagged the equaliser in the 26th minute with a ferocious hit. Sen pulled off a good save off a Devendra Murgaonkar shot in the 28th minute but with his colleague Sourav Das committing a rash foul inside the box, FC Goa was awarded a penalty in the 32nd minute. Oritz scored from the spot to make it 2-1.

FC Goa's Alberto Noguera celebrates scoring the winning goal in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) clash against SC East Bengal on Tuesday. - ISL

FC Goa’s lead was short-lived as SC East Bengal midfielder Amir Dervisevic curled a free-kick from the edge of the box to outsmart Dheeraj Singh at the other end of the pitch to make it 2-2 in the 37th minute. FC Goa continued to press for more and got the lead back in the 44th minute when Perosevic miscued a clearance into his own goal.

The see-saw action trickled into the second half as Perosevic made amends to bring his side back on level terms once again. But FC Goa had the last laugh when it regained the lead, this time decisively, with Noguera rounding off the scoring process.