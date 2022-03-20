ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Predicted XI

Hyderabad FC (HFC) will play Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in the final of the eighth edition of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

For Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad, it is the club's first final in the history of the competition. It has impressed throughout the season, scoring the highest number of goals (43) amongst all teams.

The Nizams have also impressed with their defence this season. They have conceded just 23 goals, the second-lowest number of goals after Jamshedpur FC (21).

As far as the team news is concerned, Joel Chianese and Asish Rai are still not 100 percent match fit. Marquez will take a call on their inclusion before the match.

PREVIEW: ISL 2021-22 Final: Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters lock horns in quest for maiden title

Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2021-22 Final LIVE : Both teams vying for maiden title

Ivan Vukomanovic has done a tremendous job to guide Kerala Blasters FC to its third final in his debut season. The Blasters has been the third-best defensive team in this season's ISL, conceding just 24 goals. Only Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC have let in fewer goals.

For Kerala Blasters, Sahal Abdul Samad and Adrian Luna are doubtful for the final.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joao Victor (C), Yasir Mohammad, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche, Javier Siverio.

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Marko Leskovic, Sanjeev Stalin, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Ayush Adhikari, Adrian Luna (C), Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Alvaro Vazquez and Jorge Diaz.