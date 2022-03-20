ISL 2021-22 Final: Football will be the real winner as fans return to the stands, says Nita Ambani

The Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) final will see the return of fans, for the first time since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, back to the stands as Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC battle it out at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

“We have missed celebrating the spirit of fans in the stadiums for two years. But, now this final is the first match in two seasons, when we welcome fans back into the stands. There have been challenges but the spirit of sport, as always, has triumphed over all odds,” said Nita Ambani, chairperson, Football Sports Development Limited.

She added that the thrill and excitement that fans will bring from the stands, reflects the spirit of football. “The greatest joy in this beautiful game, is the joy of being a fan. With live chants of the fans, as they cheer for their favourite team, football will be the real winner.”

Amidst much excitement around the opportunity of watching the battle for the ISL trophy, at the stadium, the tickets for the final were sold out within a few hours of going live.

She also lauded the performance of the Indian players in yet another season headlined by the emergence of domestic talent for the national squad. “With every season since inception, we have seen the quality of football getting better and our domestic players shining. The likes of Liston Colaco, Akash Mishra, Prabsukhan Gill, Sahal and so many others, have become footballing icons for the next generation.”