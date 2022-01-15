ISL 2021-22: Arindam steps down as captain of SC East Bengal

SC East Bengal captain Arindam Bhattacharja has decided to step down as the captain of the team, the goalkeeper tweeted on Saturday.

"At this moment due to circumstances around me, I am stepping down as the captain of SC East Bengal," he wrote.

"Like always, I will give the club, the shirt, and the supporters nothing short of 100% every single time I get on the pitch. And while I am off it, I will be there to help in whatever way needed. Let’s finish the season in the best possible way," he added.

In the seven matches that he has played this season, he has conceded nine goal, and has managed to keep just one clean sheet.

SC East Bengal has been the only side without a single win in the Indian Super League this season and sits bottom of the table with six points from 11 games.

After its head coach, Manolo Diaz, was relieved of his services, the team was managed by Rennedy Singh, the interim coach. Marco Rivera, a former coach of the side is set to take over the side form the next game.