ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC share spoils in goalless draw

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) resumed its Indian Super League campaign playing out a goalless draw with Odisha FC in the second match of Sunday’s doubleheader, at Fatorda.

The first half belonged to Mohun Bagan, which made relentless attacks just to be denied a goal by the Odisha defence, especially its goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh. Beginning after a gap of 17 days, ATKMB did not seem to lose its incisiveness and intensity as it put Odisha FC on the mat on quite a few occasions. The ATKMB attack, combining the likes of David Williams, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco and Roy Krishna, created chances at will but lacked the decisive touch to convert one of the many openings coming up at the Odisha goalmouth.

Adding to ATKMB’s agony was the fine showing by Arshdeep under the bar. The young custodian came up with some brilliant saves and prevented Krishna twice and Colaco once from scoring what appeared to be sure goals. Spanish defender Victor Mongil also did a nice job at the Odisha back-line stopping several ATKMB attacks.

The situation changed a lot after the break as Odisha FC regrouped well and reclaimed a share of the midfield with its Yugoslavia-born Malaysian midfielder Liridon Krasniqi standing tall in the centre of the park.

Mohun Bagan lost much of its first-half dominance but still strung up a few good attacks just to see them extinguishing at the opposition box as Mongil continued to command his colleagues well in defence with timely challenges.

Odisha had its share of chances with Javier Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Isaac Chhakchhuak giving tough time to the ATKMB defence. But their finishing left much to be desired. ATK Mohun Bagan substitute Prabir Das had the chance to seal the match in the 89th minute but produced a wayward shot when he just had to tap the ball into an open goal from five yards.