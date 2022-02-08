ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan climbs to fourth after 2-1 win against Hyderabad FC

ATK Mohun Bagan stuns leader Hyderabad FC to return to the play-off zone

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) defied the odds to stop the winning run of the current leader Hyderabad FC with a convincing 2-1 win in match 84 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Bambolim on Tuesday.

The keenly contested action saw ATK Mohun Bagan finding two goals off Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh in three minutes to ensure the full quota of points. Hyderabad pulled one back off Australian forward Joel Chianese but could not find the equaliser as ATKMB defence shut the doors on it.

The opening half ended barren as the two sides missed the finishing that could fetch the break. Mohun Bagan grabbed the initiative early and made a few good incursions in the Hyderabad box. The Hyderabad goalkeeper Laxmikant Kattimani had to bring up a couple of desperate saves to keep the scoreline unchanged.

The first good chance for ATKMB came in the 18th minute when Boumous was reached unmarked on the Hyderabad goalmouth but the French play-maker saw his attempt going wide.

The next minute saw David Williams’ shot that was cleared by Kattimani, who again came to the team’s aid clearing a Colaco attempt in the 42nd minute. Hyderabad grew into the game late in the opening half and found a good opportunity in the 30th minute but Nikhil Poojary’s effort was tipped over by the ATKMB goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

The ATKMB attack suffered a double blow losing two of its key foreigners – Boumous and defensive midfielder Carl McHugh – to injury late in the opening half. But the Mariners continued undeterred and continued to attack with more purpose after the break.

Colaco fetched the lead in the 56th minute latching on to a pin-point perfect cross from Williams. The ATKMB quickly fetched the insurance goal when Manvir was set up by a nice chip from the Finland midfielder Joni Kauko. Hyderabad tried to get back in the game with a goal from Chianese in the 67th minute but failed to beat the ATKMB defence for the second time.

Liston Colaco could have added two more to the ATKMB tally but remained uncharacteristically profligate in sending both the attempts wide off an open goal, first in the 86th and again in the injury-time.

The win helped Mohun Bagan jump to the fourth spot of the current standings with 23 points from 13 outings. Hyderabad FC continued on top of the standings with 26 points from 15 matches.