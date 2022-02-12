ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan rules over NorthEast United to rise to the second spot

ATK Mohun Bagan continued its winning run with a dominating 3-1 result against North East United FC in an ISL-8 fixture at Fatorda and moved to the second spot of the current league standings (26 points from 14 outings).

Conceding its 11th loss of the tournament, the NEUFC continued to remain at the bottom of the table with 10 points from 17 matches.

The 2-1 lead that ATKMB managed in the opening half did truly reflect the dominance the team maintained in the North East United box.

Mohun Bagan created three openings in the first quarter of the action but the finishing of Manavir Singh and Liston Colaco, the two men in the ATKMB attack, did not match up to the expectations. The NEUFC goalkeeper Subhasish Roy also played a role in making two good saves.

North East United FC turned the action on its head with a successful counter attack in the 17th minute.

The Brazilian striker Marcelinho intercepted a pass from the ATKMB midfielder Lenny Rodrigues a few yards from the latter’s box and set up V.P. Suhar to score with a rasping pile-driver.

Riddled with injuries to key players, Mohun Bagan coach Juan Ferrando reposed faith on his Indian roster and fielded just two foreigners in Spanish defender Tiri and Finnish midfielder Joni Kauko.

The ATKMB attack regained its composure quickly and neutralized the NEUFC lead in the 22nd minute.

Kauko, the man joining the Mariners right after the Euro 2020 campaign with Finland, showed his class with a fantastic goal that spoke of technique, precision and timing.

Kauko was the architect behind ATKMB’s second goal when he set up Colaco to finish from close just before the break. Colaco acted as the provider early in the second half (52nd minute) as he set up Manvir in the NEUFC box to bring up the third goal and insure the win.

The result: ATK Mohun Bagan 3 (Kauko 22, Colaco 45, Manvir 52) bt North East United FC 1 (Suhair 17)