ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan faces Odisha FC challenge

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will be looking to consolidate its position in the top-four of the current league standings when it takes on a resurgent Odisha FC (OFC) in the Indian Super League (ISL) at Fatorda on Saturday. ATKMB, which has 15 points from nine matches, has shown a reformed performance under new coach Juan Ferrando picking up seven out of the possible nine points in the last three outings.

The last year’s runner-up was halted on its tracks in its previous outing by Hyderabad FC, which forced a 2-2 draw with a last gasp equaliser coming up in the added time.

The porosity in its defence, which saw ATKMB conceding 18 goals in nine matches, is one of the problems bothering Ferrando. The Mariners will also be missing the services of French playmaker Hugo Boumous owing to suspension while Irish defensive midfielder Carl McHugh will be uncertain because of the concussion he suffered in the last match.

OFC, which is in the seventh spot with 13 points from nine, will be without its captain Vinit Rai, who has switched over to Mumbai City FC on loan for the remainder of the season. Jerry Mawihmingthanga, who scored a brace and provided an assist in Odisha’s 4-2 win against Mumbai City FC in the previous match, will be providing the side with the necessary confidence to pull up another good win.