Home News ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Predicted XI Juan Ferrando's ATKMB is third, with 31 points in 17 games. If it clinches all three points against the Blues, it will go level with the second-placed Jamshedpur FC with 34 points. Team Sportstar 27 February, 2022 17:04 IST ATK Mohun Bagan players warming up before the match. - Focus Sports/ISL Team Sportstar 27 February, 2022 17:04 IST ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will play Bengaluru FC (BFC) in the rescheduled match 61 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday. Juan Ferrando's ATKMB is third, with 31 points in 17 games. The Mariners are on a 13-match unbeaten run and are favourites against Bengaluru. If they clinch all three points against the Blues, they will go level with the second-placed Jamshedpur FC with 34 points. READ: ISL 2021-22: What each team needs to do in the ISL shield, playoffs raceMarco Pezzaiuoli's BFC is sixth with 26 points from 18 games. Bengaluru won 2-1 against Odisha FC in its last match. A win today won't change the league position for Marco Pezzaiuoli's men but will be crucial nonetheless as they still have a chance to qualify for the semis. ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.Bengaluru FC Predicted XI: Lara Sharma (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Roshan Naorem, Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Ajay Chhetri, Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva (C). Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :