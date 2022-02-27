ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC Predicted XI

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will play Bengaluru FC (BFC) in the rescheduled match 61 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Sunday.

Juan Ferrando's ATKMB is third, with 31 points in 17 games. The Mariners are on a 13-match unbeaten run and are favourites against Bengaluru. If they clinch all three points against the Blues, they will go level with the second-placed Jamshedpur FC with 34 points.

READ: ISL 2021-22: What each team needs to do in the ISL shield, playoffs race

Marco Pezzaiuoli's BFC is sixth with 26 points from 18 games. Bengaluru won 2-1 against Odisha FC in its last match. A win today won't change the league position for Marco Pezzaiuoli's men but will be crucial nonetheless as they still have a chance to qualify for the semis.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal (C), Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco.

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI: Lara Sharma (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Roshan Naorem, Bruno Silva, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Ajay Chhetri, Prince Ibara, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva (C).