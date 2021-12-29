ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa Predicted XI

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will clash against FC Goa in Match 44 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on December 29.

The match is already built on plenty of tension. ATKMB manager Juan Ferrando returns to face his former club FCG after dramatically activating his release clause mid-season to leave the Gaurs and join the Mariners after their head coach Antonio Habas left the club.

The Mariners ended their winless run by securing a 3-2 win against NorthEast United FC in their last match. Juan Ferrando’s men have racked up 11 points from seven matches. The club has won three, drawn two and lost two.

The Gaurs haven’t started the season strongly. They have eight points from seven matches. The club has won two, drawn two and lost three. In the last match, FC Goa drew 1-1 against Odisha FC under new coach Derrick Pereira.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal (C), Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco and Roy Krishna.

FC Goa Predicted XI: Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK), Mohamed Ali, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Seriton Fernandes, Saviour Gama, Princeton Rebello, Edu Bedia (C), Alberto Noguera, Airan Cabrera, Devendra Murgaonkar.