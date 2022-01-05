ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC Predicted XI

ATK Mohun Bagan and Hyderabad FC will lock horns in a battle for dominance in Top-four in Match 50 of the Indian Super League at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Wednesday.

Juan Ferrando’s side has remained without a loss in its last four matches and comes into the match after a 2-1 win against his former side FC Goa.

Hyderabad FC has been a surprise package this season without a single loss since its first match this season and has earned 11 points out of a possible 15 in its last five. In its last match, it hammered Odisha with a 6-1 scoreline at full-time.

A win here for either side will take it to the top of the table, beyond defending champion Mumbai City FC, which has faltered in its recent games with two losses and a draw.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Subhasish Bose, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Ashutosh Mehta, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Katiimani, Dorjee Tamang, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojari, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Bartholomew Ogbeche