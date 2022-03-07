ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI

ATK Mohun Bagan would look to extend its unbeaten run to 16 games when it faces Jamshedpur FC at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda in the last league fixture of the Indian Super League tonight.

The match will hold immense importance for the two sides as for Jamshedpur, anything but a loss will earn it the League Winners' Shield -- its first silverware in its history.

The Men of Steel sit on top of the league table with 40 points from 19 matches and comes into the match in tremendous form - securing all 15 points from the possible 15 in the last five matches.

Greg Stewart, who returned after a suspension in the last match, will be the man in form for Owen Coyle's side, who is on top of the assists' charts and is joint second in the race for the Golden Boot as well.

ATK Mohun Bagan, on the other hand, comes into the match with 11 points from its last five matches and is unbeaten in 15 games -- the joint highest in the league's history with that of FC Goa in the 2020-21 season.

It will have a mix of both Indian and foreign strikers that will make it a tough task for Peter Hartley and company to walk away with the Shield easily.

Liston Colaco is the club's highest goalscorer with eight goals in 19 games and the team has trusted Indian strikers to lead the attack well enough, with both its highest goalscorers Indian.

ATK Mohun Bagan currently sits third in the league table and only if the Mariners beat Jamshedpur with a margin of two goals or more, will it win the Shield -- something that looks to be a challenge worthy enough for the ultimate league match this season.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Joni Kauko, Carl McHugh, Lenny Rodrigues, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco.

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Greg Stewart, Boris Singh, Pronay Halder, Ritwik Das, Ishan Pandita, Daniel Chukwu.