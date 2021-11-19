ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters Predicted XI

The Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) will kick off on Friday when ATK Mohun Bagan locks horns with Kerala Blasters at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

ATK Mohun Bagan had beaten Kerala Blasters 1-0 when the two sides had clashed in the opening game last season and will similarly be hoping to get off to a winning start. Antonio Habas has chosen retain his star performers from last year in Roy Krishna, David Williams and Tiri and has also roped in title-winning captain Amrinder Singh and midfield magician Hugo Boumous. Exciting young forward Liston Colaco has also joined the Mariners.

Kerala Blasters endured a poor campaign last term that saw the team finish 10th out of 11 teams. The side has a new coach at the helm in Ivan Vukomanovic and has a fresh new look with a bunch of new signings. The side has signed experienced winger Adrian Luna, who recently guided Melbourne City FC to an A-League title and Argentine striker Jorge Pereyra Diaz, on loan. New recruit Adrian Luna will highlight the playmaking zone alongside veteran Harmanjyot Singh Khabra, while players like Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh and Sathiyen Singh will play the supporting act.

Here's how the two teams could line up today -

ATK Mohun Bagan predicted XI

Amrinder Singh; Ashutosh Mehta, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose; Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Michael Soosairaj; Roy Krishna, David Williams, Manvir Singh.

Kerala Blasters predicted XI

Albino Gomes; Jessel Carneiro, Harmanjot Khabra, Enes Sipovic, Sandeep Singh; Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Seityasen Singh, Rahul KP; Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Diaz