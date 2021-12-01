ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Predicted XI

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will play defending ISL champion, Mumbai City (MCFC) on December 1 in Match 14 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

The two teams clashed in last season's final where the Islanders came from behind to win 2-1 against the Mariners and lift the title. MCFC also edged ATKMB on goal difference to win the league winners shield.

Listen in to our season preview on a new episode of The Full Time Show:

The Mariners have enjoyed a dominant start to the season steamrolling both its opponents Kerala Blasters (4-2) and arch-rival SC East Bengal (3-0) in the two matches it has played.

The champion has had a mixed start this season. It enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win against FC Goa in its season opener but succumbed to a 2-1 loss against Hyderabad FC in its last match.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Amrinder Singh (GK); Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Pritam Kotal; Manvir Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Joni Kauko; Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco.

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohammad Nawaz; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Mohamad Rakip; Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh; Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo.