ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC Predicted XI ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC will play against each other in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) campaign at the Fatorda Stadium. Team Sportstar 01 December, 2021 17:40 IST ATKMB's Roy Krishna will look to increase his goal tally against MCFC. - ISL Team Sportstar 01 December, 2021 17:40 IST ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will play defending ISL champion, Mumbai City (MCFC) on December 1 in Match 14 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Pandit Jawaharlal Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.The two teams clashed in last season's final where the Islanders came from behind to win 2-1 against the Mariners and lift the title. MCFC also edged ATKMB on goal difference to win the league winners shield.Listen in to our season preview on a new episode of The Full Time Show: The Mariners have enjoyed a dominant start to the season steamrolling both its opponents Kerala Blasters (4-2) and arch-rival SC East Bengal (3-0) in the two matches it has played.The champion has had a mixed start this season. It enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 win against FC Goa in its season opener but succumbed to a 2-1 loss against Hyderabad FC in its last match.ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Amrinder Singh (GK); Subhasish Bose, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Pritam Kotal; Manvir Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Joni Kauko; Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco.Mumbai City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohammad Nawaz; Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Mohamad Rakip; Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh; Raynier Fernandes, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo.