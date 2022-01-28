ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan looks to extend unbeaten run against SC East Bengal in Kolkata Derby

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will be looking to keep its recent dominance intact against traditional rival SC East Bengal when the two face off at the Fatorda in the Indian Super League's (ISL 2021-22) Kolkata Derby on Saturday.

ATK Mohun Bagan won the first phase meeting with a clear 3-0 verdict and continues to remain the favourite as it is the better-placed side in the current league standings. ATKMB, which has remained unbeaten in its last six outings, is currently placed eighth with 16 points from 10 matches but still has three games in hand.

RELATED| ISL 2021-22: Chima's goal powers Jamshedpur FC to 1-0 win over FC Goa

SC East Bengal is at the bottom of the table with just nine points from 13 matches and is hoping to see a turnaround in its fortunes under new coach Mario Rivera, who made a few signings in the January transfer window. The league records often become irrelevant when it comes to the high-voltage encounter that has kept the teams engaged for around a century now.

“When you play a derby, league positions do not matter. The derby is always about facing your top rival and the outcome can be anything,” said Rivera on the eve of the match. The SCEB coach now has the task of reorganising the side after suffering a demoralising 0-4 loss against Hyderabad FC in the previous outing.

ATKMB has not tasted success after returning from an 18-day COVID induced break. But what will serve as a morale-booster for the side coached by Juan Ferrando is the fact that SC East Bengal has never beaten ATKMB since the two sides joined the ISL. The last time SC East Bengal won the derby was three years ago in January 2019.

RELATED| ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC defeats Odisha 3-2 to stay top of the table

“We understand that our target is to get the three points, improve in our style and stay focused throughout the game. Of course there is an emotional side to the game but we have to keep our focus,” Ferrando said.

The green-and-maroon side will see the return of its highly-rated play maker Hugo Boumous, who is getting back after serving a one-match suspension. “I feel we have improved in the possessional attack but our problem remains in the transitions. First, it is necessary to be confident in the attacking play and make risky passes. And then it is about good transitional play. In the last three weeks there has been a change in methodology. It is not easy but the players are working hard and trying their best,” was how Ferrando assessed ATKMB’s progress under him.

“Professional players always play to win the game. I think that sometimes when you look from outside, you can say a team is a favourite or an underdog. But if you see the players training, you can see that they are preparing properly to win the match,” Rivera said while adding that the players do not need to be motivated ahead of a derby.