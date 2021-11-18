ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan complete squad List

ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) opens the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 campaign against the Kerala Blasters on November 19 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Last season was frustrating for the Mariners as it lost out to both the ISL title and the League Winners Shield to Mumbai City FC (MCFC).

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, it has plenty of reasons to believe as it has retained the core of its foreigners and also coach, Antonio Lopez Habas.

Boasting one of ISL’s most deadly strikers in Roy Krishna, who will enjoy service from the newly-recruited Hugo Boumous from MCFC, ATKMB has a deadly attack. It also has a plethora of talented Indian players covering various positions like Liston Colaco, Lenny Rodrigues and Pritam Kotal.

Lastly, the addition of Joni Kauko, who featured for Finland at the 2020 European Championships, is a mark of intent by the Mariners, who are raring to go after last season’s disappointments.

ATKMB Full Squad List

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Arsh Anwer Shaikh, Avilash Paul Defenders: Sumit Rathi, Tiri, Ashutosh Mehta, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das, Michael Soosairaj Midfielders: Bidyananda Singh, Joni Kauko*, Carl McHugh*, Hugo Boumous*, Ricky Shabong, Abhishek Suryavanshi, SK Sahil, Lenny Rodrigues, Engson Singh, Kiyan Nassiri* Forwards: Roy Krishna*, David Williams*, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh

*Overseas players