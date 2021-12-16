ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan play out six-goal thriller

A match of fluctuating fortunes between Bengaluru FC (BFC) and ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) ended in an entertaining 3-3 draw at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.

It was ATKMB that took the lead when Subhasish Bose slotted home from a corner in the 13th minute. BFC equalised a few minutes later, with Cleiton Silva converting from the penalty spot. A clean header from Danish Farooq, off a corner, gave BFC a 2-1 lead.

HIGHLIGHTS

Just before half-time, ATKMB drew level. Fijian striker Roy Krishna made a great run before passing to Hugo Boumous, who slotted his shot past BFC custodian and skipper Gurpreet Sandhu. Boumous was thrilled to break his long barren run with a vital goal.

ATKMB regained the lead after Prince Ibara brought Krishna down in the box. A clumsy Ibara shoved the attacker to the floor, leaving the referee with an easy decision. Krishna, making his 50th ISL appearance, made no mistake from the spot.

Ibara made up for his lapse in the 72nd minute, rising high to score with a towering header from yet another corner.

BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli chose to keep Sunil Chhetri on the bench, while Ashique Kuruniyan played up front. Chhetri, who has struggled for form this season, came on as a substitute late in the outing but failed to make an impact.

The draw left ATKMB and BFC in sixth and ninth spots respectively on the points table.