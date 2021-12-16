ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI

ATK Mohun Bagan will desperately look for a win when it faces Bengaluru FC on Thursday in the Indian Super League 2021-22 season. Habas' side is without a win in its last three games and has managed to earn just one point in those matches out of a possible nine.

RELATED: ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Live Score

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, is on a poorer form, sitting third from bottom on the table and is without a win its last five games. With Chhetri missing his shooting boots, Peazzaiuoli's boys will expect other strikers to turn its fortunes for the play-offs.

The Bengaluru camp said that Leon Augustine will remain unavailable with the ligament injury alongside Yrondu Musavu-King. Both have been ruled out till at least January.

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK), Roshan Naorem, Pratik Chowdhary, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Wangjam, Bruno Silva, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri (C).

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh; Ashutosh Mehta, Pritam Kotal, Tiri, Subhasish Bose; Deepak Tangri, Joni Kauko, Liston Colaco, Manvir Singh; Hugo Boumous, Roy Krishna.