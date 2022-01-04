ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC and SC East Bengal share spoils after a 1-1 draw

SC East Bengal was held to a 1-1 draw by Bengaluru FC at the Bambolim Stadium on Tuesday.

Semboi Haokip’s first-half goal was cancelled out by an own goal by Saurav Das as a winless East Bengal remained rooted to the bottom of the table.

But the spirited performance will lift the mood in the camp as interim coach Renedy Singh embarks on a rebuilding job in what until now has been a wretched season.

For BFC it was further evidence that one positive result will not clear the fog that has seemingly set over the team. Much was expected after the win over Chennaiyin FC, but on show was yet another disjointed effort.

The first-half witnessed some slow and sluggish play from BFC, but it was also because East Bengal’s defensive shape was solid, not allowing the BFC wingbacks, Ashique Kuruniyan and Udanta Singh, time and space to initiate attacks.

On 28 minutes, Haokip, formerly of BFC, gave East Bengal a deserved lead through a superb glancing header. Haokip met Wahengbam Luwang’s fine delivery from a free-kick, with marker Cleiton Silva a touch late to react.

The Kolkata side almost doubled the lead on 40 minutes, but Daniel Chukwu couldn’t connect with an inch-perfect cross from Lalrinliana Hnamte. On the stroke of half-time, BFC’s Prince Ibara came close, but an attempted back flick didn’t materialise.

Marco Pezzaiuoli introduced Sunil Chhetri at the break to form an attacking trio with Ibara and Silva. BFC showed much more intent and made multiple forays into the box, only to find a match in East Bengal’s towering defender Adil Khan.

But the pressure soon told when Roshan Naorem’s cross from the right was deflected goalward by East Bengal midfielder Sourav Das only for goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharja to dive over the ball and let it through.

Chhetri could have put BFC ahead in the 72nd minute, but his clean strike off a fine cut-back from Roshan was kept out by defender Hira Mondal.

Soon after at the other end, Haokip could have made it a night to remember but he missed a gilt-edged chance, failing to get even a half-decent shot in when he had just the goalie to beat.

Result: Bengaluru FC 1 (Sourav (OG) 55') drew with SC East Bengal 1 (Haokip 28).