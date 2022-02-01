ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC signs Cameroonian defender Yaya Banana

Bengaluru FC, on Monday, announced the signing of Cameroonian defender Yaya Banana on a short-term deal, until the end of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season.

The 30-year-old replaced Yrondu Musavu-King in the Bengaluru FC squad, with the Gabonese defender ruled out through injury.

“I’m very happy to sign for Bengaluru FC. The ambition is simple, and that is to finish the season well and in the top four. Coach Marco made me understand that with my experience of playing in Europe and Africa, I can contribute until the end of the season. I can’t wait to meet my new teammates and to do well in the remaining games,” said Banana.

Having started his career with Achille FC Yaounde in Cameroon, the Maroua-born defender moved overseas as a teenager in 2009, to play for Tunisian side Esperance Sportive de Tunis. Three years later, Banana made the switch to France, where he signed for FC Sochaux-Montbellard.

Following stints in Switzerland with Lausanne-Sport and Greece with Platanias, Olympiacos and Panionios, Banana moved to Jordan and signed for Shabab Al-Ordon in 2020.