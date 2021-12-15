ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC, ATK Mohun Bagan eager to snap winless run

Bengaluru FC (BFC) and ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) will hope to return to winning ways when they meet in an Indian Super League (ISL 2020-21) clash at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Thursday.



While BFC has lost its last three games, ATK Mohun Bagan has only managed to record one point in its last three outings. BFC has just the single win to show in six matches, and has conceded a worrying 12 goals in total.



BFC has also struggled in attack, with Brazilian Cleiton Silva being the lone hope up front. India star Sunil Chhetri, yet to find the net, has been off colour.

"ATK Mohun Bagan are a quality team with players like Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco. They are a very good side who play well on the counter, and we need to make sure that we are well organised and prepared for any attack,” BFC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli stated on Wednesday.



BFC will be without Suresh Wangjam, who is serving a one-match suspension for his red card against FC Goa. Pezzaiuoli stated that winger Leon Augustine and defender Yrondu Musavu-King will be out till January due to injuries.

ATKMB, with seven points from five games, will look to break into the top-four in the points table. There are concerns surrounding Hugo Boumous’s form, who has not scored after recording a brace early in the campaign. ATKMB’s Fijian striker Roy Krishna is set to become the 21st foreigner to reach 50 ISL appearances.