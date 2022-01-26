ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI

Bengaluru FC found itself in troubled water after it lost three consecutive matches early on this season. When it made a comeback, its first win came against the Marina Machans with a convincing 4-2 scoreline.

The Blues will look to have the same result when they play Chennaiyin FC for the second time this season at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Wednesday.

With Sunil Chhetri returning to form with a goal and a shot off the woodwork in his last game, BFC will look to secure a win, with the side without a loss in six matches now, earning 10 points from a possible 18.

ALSO READ | ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin eyes top spot with win against rejuvenated Bengaluru

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, will eye the win more desperately as the victory will not just give it three points, but take it right on top of the league table. With Koman back in the side and Nerijus Valskis ready to fire, the match is assured of exciting football and a tight contest.

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh, Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq Bhat, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton Silva, Prince Ibara

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa (C), Ariel Borysiuk, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Vladimir Koman, Rahim Ali and Nerijus Valskis