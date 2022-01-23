ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa Predicted XI

Bengaluru FC will look to extend its unbeaten run when it faces FC Goa at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

The Men in Blue have improved on their form since the beginning of the 2021-22 season, with no losses in the last five games and will look to pile on misery on the Gaurs who come into the game after a loss to SC East Bengal and with a depleted squad, following a coronavirus outbreak.

FC Goa, on the other hand, will try to secure three points which will help it go past Odisha FC on the table, keeping it in the race to finish in the top four.

With five points from as many games, Derrick Pereira will try to get the best of the lot available to him, with the side sitting level on points with Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Naorem Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Suresh Singh, Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq Bhat, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Prince Ibara

FC Goa Predicted XI: Dheeraj Singh, Saviour Gama, Leander D’Cunha, Anwar Ali, Aiban Dohling, Alexander Jesuraj, Edu Bedia, Glan Martins, Alberto Noguera, Jorge Ortiz, Airam Cabrera