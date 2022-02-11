ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC Predicted XI

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will play Hyderabad FC (HFC) in match 88 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Friday.

Marco Pezzaiuoli’s BFC started the season slowly but has eventually picked up the pace. The Blues are in third with 23 points from 15 games.

ISL 2021-22 Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC

They are on a nine-match unbeaten run and secured a 3-1 win against Jamshedpur FC in their last outing. If they can clinch all three points against Hyderabad FC, they will go joint-top with the latter with 26 points from 16 games.

Manolo Marquez’s Hyderabad FC is the league leader currently. It has scored the most number of goals in the league (34), which is a testament to the attacking arsenal Marquez has at his disposal. Spearheaded by top-scorer Bart Ogbeche, the Nizams will look to extend their lead at the top of the table. A win against Bengaluru will send Hyderabad clear at the top with 29 points in 16 matches.

Hyderabad won 1-0 against Bengaluru in the reverse fixture, courtesy of a Bart Ogbeche goal.

Bengaluru Predicted XI: Gurpreet Sandhu (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri (C), Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Naorem.

Hyderabad Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani (GK), Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor(C), Aniket Jadhav, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Nikhil Poojary, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche.