ISL 2021-22: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Predicted XI

Hyderabad FC goes up against a Bengaluru FC side, which has had an underwhelming start to the Indian Super League (ISL) season. Hyderabad FC will look to extend its unbeaten run to three games when it takes on Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) on Wednesday.The Nizams come into the game after a 1-1 draw with Jamshdpur, while Bengaluru FC suffered a 3-1 mauling at the hands of defending champion Mumbai City FC.PREVIEW | ISL 2021: Desperate Bengaluru seeks revival in clash against Hyderabad Both sides have a few injury concerns going into today's game. Hyderabad's Mohammad Yasir has been ruled out for a while and Halicharan Narzary is yet to regain full fitness. Bengaluru will wait and see if Prince Ibara, Iman Basafa and Musavu King are fit to take the pitch today.PODCAST: Our reporters Shyam Vasudevan, Aashin Prasad and N Sudarshan review matchweek 1 of the 2021-22 season of the Indian Super League and analyse the teams and their performances in this episode of The Full Time Show. Listen in - Here are the predicted XIs for BFC-HFC:Bengaluru FC predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu; Naorem Roshan Singh, Pratik Chaudhari, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan; Suresh Wangjam, Jayesh Rane, Bruno Ramires; Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Cleiton SilvaHyderabad FC predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani; Asish Rai, Juanan, Chinglensana Singh, Akash Mishra; Joao Victor, Hitesh Sharma; Joel Chianese, Aniket Jadhav, Rohit Danu; Bartholomew OgbecheWhere to watch?You can watch the Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC match live at 7:30 PM on the Star Network (SD and HD). It will also be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar and JioTV.