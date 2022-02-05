ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI

Jamshedpur FC will look to cement its position in the top-four of the Indian Super League table when it faces Bengaluru FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Babolim on Saturday.

Owen Coyle’s men have regained momentum in the second half of the season, coming into the match with three consecutive wins and will eye a similar result against Bengaluru, which will take it past Kerala Blasters to second place.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, has been a trailblazer in comebacks this season, storming into the top four in the latter half, after languising in the bottom of the league table early on in the season. The team has not suffered a loss since December 11 and has earned 11 points from a possible 15 in the last five matches.

With Sunil Chhetri back in form, it will be a contest of Bengaluru’s grit to climb further up against an organised Jamshedpur FC, desperate to prove its worth this season.

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pratik Chaudhari, Wungngayam Muirang, Parag Shrivas, Roshan Naorem, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Iman Basafa, Edmund Lalrindika, Sunil Chhetri (C), Udanta Singh.

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Eli Sabia, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mobashir Rahman, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Daniel Chima Chukwu