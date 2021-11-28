ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Predicted XI

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will clash against Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) in match 11 of the Indian Super League (ISL) on November 28 at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim, Goa.

Marco Pezzaiuoli's BFC has had a mixed start to the season, winning 4-2 in its opening match against NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) but succumbing to a 3-1 defeat in its next match against Odisha FC.

Ivan Vukomanovic's KBFC has had a slow start to the season with one defeat and one draw in the two matches it has played. It lost 4-2 to ATK Mohun Bagan in the opening match of this season's ISL and played a bland goalless draw against NEUFC in its second.

Bengaluru FC Starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Musavu King , Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bruno Ramires, Danish Farooq, Suresh Singh, Prince Ibara, Sunil Chhetri (C), Udanta Singh

Kerala Blasters FC Predicted XI: Albino Gomes, Harmanjot Khabra, Sandeep Singh, Marko Leskovic, Jessel Carneiro (C), Jeakson Singh, Adrian Luna, Sahal Abdul Samad, Prasanth Karuthadathkuni, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez