ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC Predicted XI

Bengaluru FC (BFC) clashes with defending champion Mumbai City FC (MCFC) in Match 18 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on December 4.

Listen in to our season preview on a new episode of The Full Time Show:

Marco Pezzaiuoli’s Bengaluru FC has a win, a loss and a draw from the three matches it has played this season. It drew 1-1 with the Kerala Blasters in its last match. The Blues have gathered four points from the three matches it has played.

Defending champion Mumbai City FC started with a 3-0 against FC Goa in its opening match of the campaign but suffered a hiccup when it succumbed to a 3-1 loss against Hyderabad FC. However, Des Buckingham’s boys responded to that in the strongest way possible by thrashing ATK Mohun Bagan 5-1 in its last match. The Islanders have six points from three matches.

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gurpreet Sandhu (GK); Roshan Naorem, Pratik Chowdhary, Alan Costa, Ashique Kuruniyan; Iman Basafa, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam; Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri (C).

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mohammad Nawaz (GK); Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall (C), Rahul Bheke, Mandar Dessai; Apuia, Ahmed Jahouh; Vikram Singh, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo