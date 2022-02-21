ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Predicted XI

Bengaluru FC (BFC) will play Odisha FC (OFC) in match 97 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.

Marco Pezzaiuoli's BFC is sixth with 23 points from 17 games. Starting the season on a low, it has had a remarkable turnaround. Despite losing its last two matches against Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC, the Blues were on a nine-match unbeaten run before that. If they win today, they will overtake Mumbai City FC and go fifth.

Kino Garcia's OFC is seventh with 22 points from 17 games. While the team has shown its ability to fight and churn out results against difficult opponents, consistency has been an issue for the Kalinga Warriors.

They are coming into the match on the back of a well-fought 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC. If they clinch all three points today, they will have 25 points, which is level with the fifth-placed Mumbai City FC.

Bengaluru FC Predicted XI: Lara Sharma (GK), Yaya Banana, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Cleiton Silva.

Odisha FC Predicted XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Hector Ramirez (C), Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Sahil Panwar, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Thoiba Singh, Javier Hernandez, Jonathas Cristian, Aridai Suarez, Redeem Tlang