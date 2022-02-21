Home News ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC Predicted XI The Men of Steel have won five of its last seven matches and one of the two it lost was to its opponent tonight – Chennaiyin FC. Team Sportstar 21 February, 2022 17:01 IST Marco Pezzaiuoli's BFC is sixth with 23 points from 17 games and will look to secure three points to enhance its chances of breaking into the semis. - Focus Sports/ISL Team Sportstar 21 February, 2022 17:01 IST Bengaluru FC (BFC) will play Odisha FC (OFC) in match 97 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Monday.FOLLOW THE MATCH LIVE HERE: ISL 2021-22 LIVE Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC: When and where to watch, updates Marco Pezzaiuoli's BFC is sixth with 23 points from 17 games. Starting the season on a low, it has had a remarkable turnaround. Despite losing its last two matches against Hyderabad FC and NorthEast United FC, the Blues were on a nine-match unbeaten run before that. If they win today, they will overtake Mumbai City FC and go fifth.Kino Garcia's OFC is seventh with 22 points from 17 games. While the team has shown its ability to fight and churn out results against difficult opponents, consistency has been an issue for the Kalinga Warriors.RELATED | ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru and Odisha cling on to semifinal hopes in tight contest They are coming into the match on the back of a well-fought 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC. If they clinch all three points today, they will have 25 points, which is level with the fifth-placed Mumbai City FC.Bengaluru FC Predicted XI: Lara Sharma (GK), Yaya Banana, Alan Costa, Namgyal Bhutia, Parag Shrivas, Bruno Silva, Suresh Wangjam, Danish Farooq, Udanta Singh, Sunil Chhetri (C), Cleiton Silva.Odisha FC Predicted XI: Arshdeep Singh (GK), Hector Ramirez (C), Gaurav Bora, Hendry Antonay, Sahil Panwar, Isaac Chhakchhuak, Thoiba Singh, Javier Hernandez, Jonathas Cristian, Aridai Suarez, Redeem Tlang Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :