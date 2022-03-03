ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI

ATK Mohun Bagan will look to lock its chances in the semifinal when it takes on Chennaiyin FC at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda on Thursday.

The Mariners are on a 14-match unbeaten run after a stumble early on, with the head coach changing from Antonio Lopez Habad to Juan Ferrando, and will look to continue its high flying form in their penultimate league fixture this season.

Ferrando’s side will have one issue, which would be the lack of clean sheets. The side has managed to have just two clean sheets in its last eight matches and that is something Syed Sabir Pasha, the Chennaiyin FC head coach, will look to exploit.

Chennaiyin FC, on the other hand, has been in poor form, losing four of its last five matches and having its last win in January, which came against laggard NorthEast United FC.

The Marina Machans will be desperate to finish on a high note and have shown in the past that they can cause upsets when it beat table-toppers Jamshedpur FC in its first game of 2022.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ariel Borysiuk, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa (C), Germanpreet Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Edwin Vanspaul, Mirlan Murzaev and Nerijus Valskis.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted XI: Amrinder Singh (GK), Pritam Kotal, Sandesh Jhingan, Tiri, Subhasish Bose, Joni Kauko, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco and David Williams.