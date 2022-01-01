ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC signs Nerijus Valskis until end of season

Chennaiyin FC has reached an agreement with Nerijus Valskis on a free transfer for the remainder of the ISL season.

“I am very excited and very happy to be back home and wear the blue shirt again,” said the Lithuanian forward.

Valskis won the golden boot, scoring 15 goals and providing 6 assists in 20 games to take Chennaiyin FC to the final in his debut season (ISL 2019-20).

“Although the loss of Rafael was a hard one to take, we are extremely delighted to have Valskis join our ranks once again. We all know as Chennayin FC fans, of what he is capable of in our kit. I think his signing will empower us for the remainder of the season,” Chennaiyin FC co-owner Vita Dani said in a statement.

He moved to Jamshedpur FC in the next season, where he netted 10 goals in a season and a half for the club.