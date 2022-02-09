ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyn FC vs FC Goa Predicted XI

FC Goa (FCG) will look to end its five-match winless run when it faces Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in match 86 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday.

Derrick Perreira's FCG is ninth with 15 points from 15 games. If the Gaurs want a shot at a semifinal spot, they will need to buckle up as they have only five matches to rescue their season.

A win against Chennaiyin would not change its position in the table but cut Chennaiyin's lead to just one point.

Bozidar Bandovic's CFC has had a season of ups and downs. However, the main issue plaguing the Marina Machans has been their inability to find the net.

They have scored just 14 goals in 15 games, which is the lowest by any team in the league. CFC is in the eighth position, one place above Goa.

If it can win against FC Goa, it will reach 22 points and be equal on points with Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ninthoinganba Meetel, Ariel Borysiuk, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa (C), Suhail Pasha, Nerijus Valskis, Lukasz Gikiewicz.

FC Goa Predicted XI: Naveen Kumar (GK), Anwar Ali, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Aiban Dohling, Brandon Fernandes (C), Edu Bedia, Alberto Noguera, Princeton Rebello, Makan Chothe and Airam Cabrera.