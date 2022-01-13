ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC Predicted XI

Hyderabad FC will look to cement its position in the top four as it takes on Chennaiyin FC at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Thursday.

The most significant absentee for Hyderabad will be Bartholomew Ogbeche, who will miss out with a suspension after a yellow card in the previous match. The side lost its first match since its first fixture against Kerala Blasters and will be hungry to bounce back with whatever resource the team has.

FOLLOW: ISL 2021-22 LIVE Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC

RELATED: ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin, Hyderabad look to regain momentum

Chennaiyin FC has had a fractious journey in the last five games, wherein it has lost thrice and won the remaining two and will hope to see Nerijus Valskis return to form as it tries to rebuild on its hopes to get into the top four.

The two sides sit with a difference of just two points on the table and a win for the Marina Machans will help them replace Hyderabad in the table at the fourth position.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Reagan Singh, Mohd Sajid Dhot, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Edwin Vanspaul, Mirlan Murzaev and Lukasz Gikiewicz.

Hyderabad FC Predicted XI: Laxmikant Kattimani, Asish Rai, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Hitesh Sharma, Joao Victor, Nikhil Poojary, Edu Garcia, Aniket Jadhav, Javier Siverio.