ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI

Jamshedpur FC will look to lock its position for a semifinal birth for the first time in its history when it faces Chennaiyin FC at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Sunday.

Owen Coyle, who had pulled Chennaiyin FC to the Indian Super League finals in 2020, has looked like a man on a mission with the new side, helping it into the top four and a win in this match will help it climb to second in the league table.

The Men of Steel have won five of its last seven matches and one of the two it lost was to its opponent tonight – Chennaiyin FC. The Marina Machans have not been able to secure a win in their last five matches and played out a tight 2-2 draw in its last match against Odisha FC.

Chennaiyin has played just one match after the exit of its head coach Bozidar Bandovic and under interim manager, Syed Sabir Pasha will look to find its first win, though a place in the playoffs looks extremely narrow.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Deepak Devrani, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Edwin Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Germanpreet Singh, Anirudh Thapa (C), Nerijus Valskis, Mirlan Murzaev.

Jamshedpur FC Predicted XI: TP Rehenesh (GK), Ricky Lallawmawma, Peter Hartley (C), Narender Gahlot, Laldinliana Renthlei, Alexandre Lima, Ritwik Das, Boris Singh, Pronay Halder, Greg Stewart, Ishan Pandita.