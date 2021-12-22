ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters Predicted XI

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will clash against the Kerala Blasters (KBFC) in Match 38 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on December 22.

Bozidar Bandovic’s CFC has started the season well with only one loss in six matches. It has won three and drawn two. It has 11 points from six matches. The Marina Machans defeated Odisha FC 2-1 in their last match.

Ivan Vukomanovic’s Kerala Blasters have also just one loss from six matches. It has won two and drawn three. It has racked up nine points from six matches. The Blasters secured a statement 3-0 win against defending champion Mumbai City FC in their last match.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Vishal Kaith (GK), Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Reagan Singh, Ariel Borysiuk, Vladimir Koman, Anirudh Thapa (C), Germanpreet Singh, Mirlan Murzaev and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Kerala Blasters Predicted XI: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Ruivah Hormipam, Jessel Carneiro (C), Marko Leskovic, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Samad, Adrian Luna, Jeakson Singh, Jorge Diaz, Alvaro Vazquez.