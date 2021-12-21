ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin and Kerala Blasters lock horns in Southern derby

Chennaiyin FC and Kerala Blasters will both look to build on the winning momentum when they lock horns in the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Wednesday.



Chennaiyin recorded a 2-1 victory over Odisha FC in its last outing and is currently sitting at fourth place in the points table with 11 points from six matches. Kerala Blasters leapfrogged to fifth in the table with a marauding 3-0 win over league leader Mumbai City FC.

The Blasters are unbeaten in five games and their unbeaten streak is currently the joint highest unbeaten streak by an ISL club, along with Hyderabad FC.

Speaking on the eve of the game, Chennaiyin FC coach Bozidar Bandovic said, "They are a good team. We will be ready for this game. They won two days ago and played well. We are working with all the players physically, tactically and mentally of course."



"We need to have balance. We need to prepare as per opponents' movements and style. They have good players like all other teams who have good players in different areas. We need to be tactically and physically better," he added.



Kerala head coach Ivan Vukomanovic lauded Chennaiyin's safety-first approach, saying the best defence usually wins the league.

"We faced tomorrow's opponents in pre-season. As coaches, we know each other for a long time. So looking from that side, there won't be any surprises. We will try to explore certain things in order to win the game. They will be organized and play the way they want to. We will see a tight game tomorrow. There will be a lot of duels. The best team will win after a hard game," said Vukomanovic.



"The defence will win you competitions, the attackers will win you games as they say in football. So it's a good way to approach," added the Serbian.



Chennaiyin and Kerala have faced each other 16 times, which Chennaiyin winning six of those games.