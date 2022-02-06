ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC Predicted XI

Chennaiyin FC will look to topple defending champion Mumbai City FC when the two sides meet at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Match 83 of the Indian Super League on Sunday.

Bozidar Bandovich’s men have managed to win just thrice in their last 10 games and will look to make the best of an opportunity that can potentially propel the side directly into the top four of the league table.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, has failed to secure a win in its last seven games and has earned just three points from a possible 15 in its last five fixtures. With the pressure of defending the ISL title this season, Des Buckingham’s men will look to return home with nothing less than three points.

The side will be further strengthened by the addition of Lallianzuala Chhangte from Chennaiyin FC and the Indian forward will be desperate to show what he is worth against his former side.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Ariel Borysiuk, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa (C), Germanpreet Singh, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Edwin Vanspaul, Mirlan Murzaev and Nerijus Valskis.

Mumbai City FC Predicted XI: Mohammad Nawaz (GK), Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall (C), Rahul Bheke, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh, Vinit Rai, Cassio Gabriel, Bipin Singh, Igor Angulo.