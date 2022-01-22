ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC vs North East United FC Predicted XI

Chennaiyin FC (CFC) will play NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) in match 68 of the Indian Super League (ISL 2021-22) at the Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa.

Bozidar Bandovic's Chennaiyin FC is currently seventh in the table with 15 points from 11 matches. If the Marina Machans can clinch all three points against NEUFC today, they will climb into the top four with 18 points from 12 games.

RELATED: ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin looks to turn its fortunes against NorthEast United

Khalid Jamil's NorthEast United FC is currently at the bottom of the league table. The Highlanders have nine points from 12 matches. If they can secure the three points against CFC today, Khalid Jamil's men can climb to tenth with 12 points from 13 games.

Chennaiyin beat NorthEast 2-1 when both the teams met each other last time in the campaign.

Chennaiyin FC Predicted XI: Debjit Majumder (GK), Mohd Sajid Dhot, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Slavko Damjanovic, Edwin Vanspaul, Ninthoinganba Meetel, Anirudh Thapa (C), Mirlan Murzaev, Vladimir Koman, Nerijus Valskis.

NorthEast United FC Predicted XI: Mirshad Michu (GK), Gurjinder Kumar, Provat Lakra, Patrick Flottmann, Mashoor Shereef, Mohamed Irshad, Hernan Santana (C), Imran Khan, Sehnaj Singh, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika.