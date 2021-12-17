ISL 2021-22: Odisha aims to bounce back against Chennaiyin after Jamshedpur humiliation

Chennaiyin FC and Odisha FC began with two wins, but from there on it has been a start-stop show. The sides will need to rediscover their mojos when they clash in an Indian Super League match at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Saturday.

Both teams have their share of problems to address, and Chennaiyin has quite a few of them. One of them is whether it should replace its goalkeeper Vishal Kaith.

The 25-year-old has come under fire for his below-par performance in the last few matches including the team’s previous contest against Mumbai City FC. But coach Bozidar Bandovic said he’s fully behind his ward. “Not at all. He will play. I have no doubt about it,” said the coach.

READ: ISL 2021-22: NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Predicted XI

After the heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC, Odisha will be without its main custodian Arshdeep Singh due to an injury and their full-backs Sahil Panwar and Shubham Sarangi, who too are injured and will miss the match against Chennaiyin.

The head coach of Odisha Kiko Ramirez said: “They [Chennaiyin] have good numbers in defensive actions. We have good numbers in offense, in scoring goals but we concede more than we want. Chennaiyin don't concede many goals but they also haven't scored many.”

Bandovic said he has full belief in his players and trust his forwards to seize the moment. "Mirlan [Murzaev], Lucas [Gikiewicz} and Rahim [Ali] are scoring at practice and I am sure it’s a matter of that moment,” he said.